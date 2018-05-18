Soweto residents mourn loss of top cop

The Meadowlands Police Station commander was gunned down outside his Protea South home on Wednesday night in a suspected hit in full view of his 14-year-old daughter.

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents have described the death of top cop Malefetsane Mofokeng as a great loss to the community.

The Meadowlands Police Station commander was gunned down outside his Protea South home on Wednesday night in a suspected hit, in full view of his 14-year-old daughter.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe Delange led a delegation to the brigadier's house on Thursday, where she announced a team of detectives had been appointed to investigate the crime.

Some Soweto residents say they've left been shocked and angry byt the deat of Brigadier Mofokeng.

"We really lost a man. Why kill people who help us? Why kill police?" one resident asked.

"I'm shocked. He was a very good man," another resident said.

One resident says that Mofoken was dedicated to serving the community.

"I've known him for a long time and he helped me with a case at KFC, where one guy was killed."

The residents say that the slain top cop was like a father to the community.