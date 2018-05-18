Shack fire breaks out during Ramaphosa address in Tswelopele

President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing community members as part of the ANC’s Thuma Mina campaign launch.

JOHANNESBURG - Several shacks in Tswelopele on the East Rand caught fire on Friday morning during an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the informal settlement.

This caused panic among those gathered. Ramaphosa was addressing community members as part of the ANC’s Thuma Mina campaign launch. The campaign focuses on improving service delivery.

As Ramaphosa promised housing, electricity and jobs to residents, smoke was seen billowing from a nearby shack, forcing residents to leave the rally and run towards their homes. Firefighters were on scene shortly after the incident.

Community members told Eyewitness News that they hope this incident shows the president how much they need proper housing.

WATCH Residnets now moving away from shack on fire. “There is gas in there” they say. #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/SbV5CTaNT3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2018

#ThumaMina Firefighters are here. Community looking more relieved. CM pic.twitter.com/8qMaIqJAeV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2018

JUST IN As Ramaphosa addressed residents. Shack caught fire. Residents now trying to stop the fore. CM #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/JrTI5YTqj8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2018

Pres Ramaphosa now campaigning in Tswelopelo informal settlement. #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/cnewAHYbAF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)