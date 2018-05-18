Second Hermanus community protests to demand land, housing

Police and traffic officials saturated the Overstrand town of Hermanus as a second community took to the streets over land and housing.

CAPE TOWN - Tensions were running high in Hermanus on Friday, as a second community launched protests in demand of land and housing.

Earlier this week, it was Zwelihle residents who demanded backyarders be allowed to erect structures on Schulphoek - a plot of privately owned land.

On Friday, community members from Mount Pleasant embarked on demonstrations.

Police and traffic officials saturated the Overstrand town of Hermanus as a second community took to the streets over land and housing.

Councillor Lindile Ntsabo said the protest relates to complaints from Mount Pleasant residents that they too have a claim to the Schulphoek land.

“The original plan about Schulphoek, before it was sold by the municipality, it belonged to Mount Pleasant and Zwelihle communities. They are interpreting what was the news that Schulphoek is given back to Zwelihle and there is nothing mentioning them at the present.”

On Thursday, the Western Cape Human Settlements Department confirmed the owners of Schulphoek have agreed to sell the land back to the government for housing for Zwelihle residents.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says this process will start as soon as next week.

Earlier on Friday, there were protests in Scottsdene in Kraaifontein and in Phillipi.