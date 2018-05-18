SAPS units battling serious shortages of rape kits, vehicles
The DA's Zakhele Mbhele says that the province with the biggest shortage of DNA collection kits is Gauteng, with a shortfall of about 10,300, closely followed by the Eastern Cape with 10,000.
CAPE TOWN - Chilling statistics on child rapes and murders, as well as police shortcomings when dealing with these cases, have come to light in Parliament.
Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police, Zakhele Mbhele, has released some worrying numbers over the past two days.
Data showed that more than 2,600 children were murdered across the country over the past three financial years.
Mbhele fears that alarming statistics of child rapes and murders are unlikely to improve if investigations and prosecutions are not expedited.
A reply to a DA parliamentary question has revealed serious shortages of rape kits and DNA collection kits in Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units across South Africa.
Mbhele says that they also found that there's a shortage of about 384 vehicles dedicated to these units.
"We're looking at a situation where the SAPS units are not properly resourced and capacitated to drive quality investigations that would help to bring the perpetrators of violent crimes against women and children to book, so that they may face justice."
The reply has revealed that 41% of all reported rape cases over the past three years involved children.
Only 21% of these cases were successfully prosecuted.
