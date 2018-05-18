SANDF doesn't believe Durban mosque attack an act of terror

Speaking at a briefing after delivering her budget vote in Parliament on Friday, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the attack should be analysed by those with the necessary expertise.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the SANDF does not believe the attack on a Durban mosque last week was an act of terror.

Mapisa-Nqakula says it's neither the finding of experts and analysts working in the area nor the analysis of the defence force.

A man was killed and two others were wounded when the mosque came under attack by three men.

Speaking at a briefing after delivering her budget vote in Parliament on Friday, the minister said the attack should be analysed by those with the necessary expertise.

“As a minister, there’s no way I’m going to say it is an act of terror, but I’m also listening attentively to our analysts and experts in the terrorism and extremism area.”

PRESIDENTIAL VVIP JET

The defence ministry says it has not shelved a plan to buy a VVIP aircraft to fly the president and other top dignitaries.

But a R5 billion budget cut means the SANDF will have to re-think how it plans to fund it.

Two years ago, Mapisa-Nqakula announced government's intention to acquire a VVIP aircraft, without revealing an expected price tag.

Delivering her budget in Parliament on Friday, she said continued budget cuts would seriously affect the SANDF's operations.

In a written Parliamentary reply last month, Mapisa-Nqakula revealed that the SANDF’s VVIP fleet of six aircraft is grounded because there is no maintenance contract in place to service them.

In the past financial year, R31 million has been spent chartering aircraft to fly former President Jacob Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also been making his recent international and regional trips on hired planes.

Secretary for defence Sam Makhudu says the defence force is looking at ways to rejig its budget.

"We have not yet taken a firm decision on a VVIP purchase, but the fact of the matter is that there is a requirement that has been submitted to the council on defence for the VVIP aircraft."

Makhudu says the military’s grounded aircraft should be flying again in the next four to six weeks.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)