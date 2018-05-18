SANBS in urgent need of blood

The service says the current stockpile will only cover the next 48 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) says it’s in urgent need of donations.

The service's Ivor Hobbs says the current stockpile will only cover the next 48 hours.

He says for the service to operate optimally, they need to have five days blood supply which can only be achieved if people donate regularly.

“It’s difficult to get a blood drive centre when you live in a community where people have the same issues. Give us a call or visit our website and suggest a venue for us to come and do a blood drive which is more conveniently located.”