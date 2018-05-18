Samwu welcomes Aucamp resignation as City of Tshwane chief of staff

Marietha Aucamp resigned on Thursday after it emerged that she lied about her qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has welcomed Marietha Aucamp's resignation but say they want her to pay back the money she earned while working as the City of Tshwane's chief of staff.

Aucamp resigned on Thursday after it emerged that she lied about her qualifications.

Mayor Solly Msimang said that he had no choice but to ask her to resign after he placed her on special leave earlier this week over the matter.

Samwu's Mpho Tladi-Nyane: "We regard this as irregular expenditure, so we'll demand that that particular money must be taken back from her earnings. So we'll engage with the city manager and the mayor, so that that part particular, which has not been implemented yet, is being being dealt with."