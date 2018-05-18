SAHRC welcomes sentence handed to homophobic CT reverend
The Equality Court in Cape Town sentenced Reverend Oscar Bougardt on Friday for contempt of court after he ignored an order prohibiting him from making homophobic statements.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has welcomed a five-year suspended sentence handed to a Cape Town reverend who called for homosexuals to be jailed and hanged.
The commission first took the case on in 2014 and the reverend agreed to stop making hateful comments about the LGBTI community. However, Bougardt continued referring to gay people as perverted and called for them to be locked up.
The commission's Advocate Andre Gaum says should Bougardt continue to spread hate speech about homosexuals, he will face 30 days in prison.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
