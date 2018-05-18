Royal wedding fever hits Cape Town

A classic high tea will feature British cuisine favourites.

CAPE TOWN - Royal fever appears to have hit Cape Town.

A group of royal super fans will gather at the Cellars-Hohenort in Constantia on Saturday, to celebrate and witness the nuptials of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle.

Sadly, the event sold out several weeks ago.

Hotel general manger Dominic Prendergast says: “We found a demand for people wanting to celebrate the event so they can watch it together. We’re going to have a classic high tea, gin and tonics, champagne and just enjoy the day.”

Meanwhile, British armed forces carried out a carriage procession rehearsal through the ancient streets of Windsor on Thursday ahead of the wedding.

Crowds gathered to watch a practise run by the troops who will accompany the newlyweds on a carriage procession after the ceremony.

Markle's father will not be able to attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry, because he needed a heart procedure.

Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, was quoted as telling Los Angeles-based celebrity website TMZ.com that he was scheduled to undergo a heart repair and blockage clearance procedure early on Wednesday morning.

Markle, 73, was due to walk his daughter down the aisle in front of 600 guests including all the senior British royals and a smattering of celebrities.

Markle threw the wedding plans into confusion earlier this week when he said he would not attend the nuptials because he did not want to embarrass his daughter or the royal family after reports he had staged pictures with a paparazzi photographer for a fee. He also said he had been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack a week ago.

But he later said doctors had scheduled surgery on Wednesday morning. “They (doctors) will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed,” Markle told the website.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)