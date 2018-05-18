Report: NW Development Corporation probes fraud claims linked to ANC’s Mabe

Pule Mabe has denied benefiting from the tender but has conceded that he's entitled to receive incentives as the patent holder of the idea.

JOHANNESBURG - It has now emerged that the North West Development Corporation is investigating allegations of fraud in connection with the multi-million rand payment to a host of companies and patents linked to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The Mail & Guardian is reporting that a service level agreement signed between the North West government subsidiary and Mvest Trust is signed by Mabe's cousin, who is a trustee.

The provincial government reportedly awarded Mvest a tender to develop an app for dry cleaning and laundry services in a deal worth R49 million.

The North West Development Corporatopn's board is reportedly interrogating the actions of former acting CEO Mike Mthimunye, who is believed to have unlawfully authorised the payment of R49 million to Enviro Mobi and Kariki Media.

The tender, which was awarded by the subsidiary of the North West government to Mvest Trust in June last year, has the signatures of Mabe's cousin, Eulender Rakoma, and the ANC spokesperson's former business associate Tinyiko Mahuntsi.

Mabe has denied benefiting from the tender but has conceded that he's entitled to receive incentives as the patent holder of the idea.

He’s also taken a swipe at the Mail & Guardian, accusing it of deliberately ignoring the facts that were presented to him.

