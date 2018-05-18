Ramaphosa walks Tembisa as ANC gets election campaign underway
Various events have been planned in the area which will culminate with a rally at Makhulong Stadium on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior African National Congress (ANC) officials have started their Friday morning with a 5km walk in Tembisa.
Short left Mr President #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/Q7M3n77QGw— ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) May 18, 2018
The president will address those gathered.
ANC senior leaders are on a massive campaign trail. They’ll interact with communities members in Tembisa, visit hospitals, police stations, the elderly and even issue out title deeds.
The ANC also hopes to raise awareness about its Thuma Mina campaign, which is centred around service delivery and empowering communities to do good.
ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula explains: “For three days at the beginning every month, there will be Thuma Mina all over the country.”
Mbalula says the ANC wants to show South Africans that it cares.
“We are here to fix what is broken but also to claim our victories. We are also here to showcase what the ANC government in Ekurhuleni has done and is doing. At the same time, we are here to act where there’s inactivity. People can talk About elections, but we’re not in elections.”
Also Launching ANC Mandela/Sisulu volunteer programme today. Biggest - today we answer what we can do working with our government #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/KdRMbAYgkt— ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) May 18, 2018
President Ramaphosa will be in Tembisa, his deputy David Mabuza in Duduza, ANC chair Gwede Mantashe in Daveyton and secretary-general Ace Magashule in Katlehong.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
