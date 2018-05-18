Ramaphosa hands out title deeds, urges public to stop land grabs

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina handed out title deeds to Tembisa residents on Friday as part of the Thuma Mina campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on people to stop land invasions, saying the government will embark on a new policy that will give land to people on which to build their own homes.

Ramaphosa, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina handed out title deeds to Tembisa residents on Friday as part of the party's Thuma Mina campaign.

Makhura announced last week that instead of only building RDP and low-cost houses, the province will make land available to people and allow them to build their own homes.

Ramaphosa says he supports this and has directed the minister of human settlements to implement it at national level.

“We now must have a new policy on housing and we must build houses for people. The majority of our people say, ‘give us land'."

He says as a result, there’s no need for people to invade land.

“We must stop the land invasions.”

Ramaphosa says government will be launching “Title Deeds Friday” and will be handing out the documents on that day every week.

WATCH: Ramaphosa hands over title deeds