R43 in Hermanus closed due to protest
Protests erupted in Zwelihle earlier this week as backyarders demanded permission to erect structures on Schulphoek - a plot of privately owned land in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Traffic officials have closed the R43 in Hermanus due to protest action.
Demonstrations have on Friday morning spilt over from Zwelihle into the Mount Pleasant community.
The reason for these protests is unclear at this stage.
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “People are burning tyres on the roadway. And it is currently not safe to use the R43 into Hermanus due to the protest action. We’ve got all our role players on the scene, police [and] traffic [officers].”
The Western Cape Human Settlements Department on Thursday confirmed the owners of Schulphoek have agreed to sell the land back to the government for housing for Zwelihle residents.
