Power station evacuated in Mpumalanga due to violent protests

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has evacuated all contractors from the Nkangala district in Mpumalanga following violent protests at one of its power stations still under construction.

The power utility says the demonstration turned violent as workers demanded their pay related issues be dealt with immediately.

Those protesting are workers employed by the SGB Construction company, a subcontractor of Mitsubishi Hitachi.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “The workers were demanding bonuses from the employer but because this was causing a threat to other people, we decided to evacuate everyone so that we can ensure we don’t have injuries at the power station.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)