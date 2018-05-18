Power station evacuated in Mpumalanga due to violent protests
The power utility says the demonstration in Nkangala turned violent as workers demanded their pay related issues be dealt with immediately.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has evacuated all contractors from the Nkangala district in Mpumalanga following violent protests at one of its power stations still under construction.
The power utility says the demonstration turned violent as workers demanded their pay related issues be dealt with immediately.
Those protesting are workers employed by the SGB Construction company, a subcontractor of Mitsubishi Hitachi.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “The workers were demanding bonuses from the employer but because this was causing a threat to other people, we decided to evacuate everyone so that we can ensure we don’t have injuries at the power station.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Business
-
[LISTEN] Family business succession: How to get it right
-
[LISTEN] Treasury: Poor management cause of municipal debts
-
Rand firms slightly on dollar wobble
-
Uber chief product officer to leave in latest executive departure
-
Backstory: Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector
-
Asia stocks edge up, investors cautious on US-China trade talks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.