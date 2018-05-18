Police monitor Diepkloof protest

It is not yet clear what community members are demonstrating about.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are monitoring the Diepkloof area in Soweto after a protest along Chris Hani Road on Friday morning.

Earlier, protestors blocked the main road, forcing motorists to use alternative routes.

The police's Hitler Ngwenya: "The protest was at the Baragwanath taxi rank. Our police are investigating the cause of these protests. No one has been arrested and there is no damage to any property or any injuries to any people."