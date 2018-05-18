Police hunt Sandton murder suspect

A suspect shot at a bakkie carrying four occupants on the William Nicol and Sandton Drive intersection before fleeing the scene on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for those responsible for the murder of a man in Sandton.

A man was declared dead on the scene.

The police's Granville Meyer: "On the corner of William Nicol and Sandton Drive, an unknown male started shooting at an oncoming bakkie. he then jumped onto the back of a motorcycle and sped off."