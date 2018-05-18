Police arrest more suspects for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist

The latest arrests brings to seven the number of suspects linked to the brazen heist, which took place on Atlas Road in Boksburg on Thursday.

PRETORIA - The police have made another breakthrough in the attack on two cash-in-transit vans on the East Rand with two more arrests in the last 12 hours.

Eight people, including two bystanders, were injured.

The police appear to be closing in on the gang of armed robbers that blew up two cash vans and fired their automatic weapons during the heist.

The police’s Mavela Masondo says that five suspects were chased into the George Goch hostel after a gunfight.

“We also recovered firearms, that is two rifles and one pistol. We also recovered a car we suspect was used.”

The police have also recovered some of the stolen money.

WATCH: Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)