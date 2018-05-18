Police arrest more suspects for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
The latest arrests brings to seven the number of suspects linked to the brazen heist, which took place on Atlas Road in Boksburg on Thursday.
PRETORIA - The police have made another breakthrough in the attack on two cash-in-transit vans on the East Rand with two more arrests in the last 12 hours.
The latest arrests brings to seven the number of suspects linked to the brazen heist, which took place on Atlas Road in Boksburg on Thursday.
Eight people, including two bystanders, were injured.
The police appear to be closing in on the gang of armed robbers that blew up two cash vans and fired their automatic weapons during the heist.
The police’s Mavela Masondo says that five suspects were chased into the George Goch hostel after a gunfight.
“We also recovered firearms, that is two rifles and one pistol. We also recovered a car we suspect was used.”
The police have also recovered some of the stolen money.
WATCH: Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Police hunt remaining suspects after Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
Msimanga's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp resigns
-
1 of suspects in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist could be a cop
-
Moyane wants Judge Kate O'Regan to recuse herself from disciplinary inquiry
-
[WATCH] Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
-
Police investigate murder after Sandton shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.