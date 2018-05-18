Pikoli: Office of WC Police Ombudsman has made great strides

The position recently became vacant after advocate Vusi Pikoli resigned to take up a position as advisor in the State Security Ministry.

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says teething problems in the running of the provincial Police Ombudsman office have been sorted out.

Plato says officials are considering candidates who've applied for the position.

As the inaugural Western Cape Police ombudsman, advocate Pikoli was tasked with dealing with complaints relating to police inefficiency.

Pikoli also feels the ombudsman's office has made great strides since its inception.

“I think the office has become entrenched within the Western Cape. I think there are better relations between the office of the Ombudsman of the Western Cape and the SAPS as well as with the CPF in the province.”

Community Safety MEC Dan Plato is optimistic about the future impact the office can have on policing in the province.

“I am pleased with some of the applications received. Some names were brought under my attention, so it seems to me that we'll fill that position in due course.”

Plato adds the position comes with an annual pay check of about R1.2 million.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)