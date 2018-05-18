Parly committee to probe Fraser’s clash with Dintwe

Arthur Fraser was redeployed to head up Correctional Services after a legal stand-off with IGI Setlhomamaru Dintwe who accused him of undermining his work.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s intelligence oversight committee will investigate former State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser’s clash with the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI).

This was revealed by the chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) Charles Nqakula on Friday.

Fraser was redeployed to head up Correctional Services after a legal stand-off with IGI Setlhomamaru Dintwe who accused him of undermining his work.

Nqakula was speaking during the State Security budget vote at Parliament.

JSCI chair Charles Nqakula says Fraser’s redeployment won’t halt the oversight committee’s probe.

“We are going to do the investigation we intended to do – in spite of the moves that were done, including the removal as DG, of Mr Arthur Fraser. It is important for us to complete that task.”

Nqakula says the committee discussed “allegations and counter-allegations” relating to the tensions between Fraser and Dintwe at the end of March.

“We took a resolution that we needed to go deep into that question, but unfortunately, it spilt into the public domain.”

He says the security services need restructuring and “a tighter rein of control”.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)