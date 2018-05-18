Paarl man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend could enter into plea bargain

Jaco Oosthuizen, accused of murdering Nicola Pienaar last year, appeared in the Western Cape High court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

Jaco Oosthuizen appeared in the Western Cape High court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing. He's accused of murdering Nicola Pienaar last year.

The pre-trial conference has been postponed until 8 June when further clarity pertaining to a potential plea agreement will be given. The defence has indicated there’s a possibility that the matter will be dealt with before the next court date.

Oosthuizen was arrested after his pregnant girlfriend’s body was found in a shallow grave in his backyard last year. Pienaar’s stomach was slashed. She was last seen alive on 5 January in 2017.

Oosthuizen was apprehended in Port Elizabeth a few weeks later after Pienaar’s mother reported her daughter missing. At the time, Oosthuizen claimed to have left the deceased after they had a fight.

