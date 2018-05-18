Msimanga: I had no option but to ask Aucamp to resign

Marietha Aucamp, Msimanga's chief of staff, was placed on special leave on Wednesday after it emerged that she lied about her qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says he had no other option but to ask Marietha Aucamp to resign as his chief of staff.

Msimanga on Thursday said he'd resign if he was found to have flouted due process in Aucamp's appointment.

The mayor's spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi says: “We wish her well on her endeavours and thank her greatly for her service to the city as well as the Democratic Alliance.”

Earlier on Thursday, the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) called for Aucamp to pay back any money she earned from the City of Tshwane if she’s found guilty of misrepresenting her qualifications.

Samwu said the advert for the post clearly indicated that candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree and 12 years experience, with five years at senior management level.

