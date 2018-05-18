Popular Topics
Go

Minister encouraged by SA's growing acceptance of LGBTI community

The deputy minister made the remark on Thursday at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), where a workshop commemorating the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2018 took place.

Several organisations, including the SAHRC, commemorated International Day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia on 17 May 2018. Picture: @SAHRCommission/Twitter
Several organisations, including the SAHRC, commemorated International Day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia on 17 May 2018. Picture: @SAHRCommission/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister John Jeffery says its encouraging that South Africa seems to be turning into a more accepting nation of people who don't conform to a heterosexual orientation.

The deputy minister made the remark on Thursday at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), where a workshop commemorating the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2018 took place.

Discussions were focused on how various organizations and ngos deal with LGBTI related crimes and stigma.

Basing his opinion on the baseline survey conducted by the Foundation of Human Rights, Jeffery says he hopes that all South Africans who are not in the LGBTI community reject their own prejudice.

"This is a mixture in this room of people from civil society organisations, working in the LGBTI sector, then also government departments. What's come out is quite a lot of misunderstandings around people of different sexual orientation."

