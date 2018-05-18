Minister Dlamini blames media for ‘destructive agenda against women’

She says the media is largely patriarchal and feeding the egos of conservative men.

CAPE TOWN - Minister for Women Bathabile Dlamini has placed the blame on the media for driving a destructive agenda against women.



Dlamini lambasted the media during her budget vote in Parliament on Thursday night, singling out female journalists in particular.

Dlamini says that some journalists are conduits of destructive propaganda, such as that witnessed after the death of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“If you raise your honest views that challenge patriarchy in South Africa you are vilified, labelled or insulted.”

Dlamini says the South African media is patriarchal and destroying women.

“If you shout and make noise like some of us, they will label you mad, mad, mad and say that you are a liar, liar, liar… because patriarchy fears strong women.”

She say even female journalists are siding with men, because the media is mostly controlled by white, conservative males.

