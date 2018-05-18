Aucamp: Msimanga did not ask me to resign

Speaking to Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser, former City of Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp says she resigned by her own accord and denied any wrongdoing.

JOHANNESBURG - Marietha Aucamp says she was not asked by Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga to resign as his chief of staff.

Msimanga’s office on Thursday night said she resigned after being asked to do so following the uproar over her alleged misrepresentation of her qualifications.

“That was not how I recall the conversation going. The conversation was where we are at the moment in the city, what is the risk for the administration and where we are for our strategic process.”

Solly Msimanga's spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi, though, is standing by a statement he issued on behalf of the Tshwane mayor saying that he asked Aucamp to resign.

But Mgobozi insists the mayor endorsed the statement that said she was asked to step down.

"I sent the statement to the executive mayor yesterday evening as is protocol, and did so over WhatsApp, and the mayor's exact words were 'I am happy with this' and that was his endorsement, so I'm very, very confused as to why Ms Aucamp now seeks to pretend she doesn't understand the processes which she was privy to."

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has called on Msimanga to also resign, saying that it has proof that he knew Aucamp wasn’t qualified for the position.

The party in the province has joined calls for Aucamp to pay back the money she earned while in that position.

The ANC's Lesego Makhubela says: “Marietha Aucamp was appointed to act before she was fully appointed, appointed to act in the office of the mayor. Solly Msimanga appointed her in that position fully knowing the requirements of that position.”

The ANC is also calling for the immediate resignation of MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Cilliers Brink, who it’s accused of signing-off on Aucamp’s appointment.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)