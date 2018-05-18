The commission says that Manana remaining in Parliament is an insult to the victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gender Commission is the latest organisation to come out against Mduduzi Manana, calling on him to resign as an African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament.

The commission says that Manana remaining in Parliament is an insult to the victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

The commission's Jabu Baloyi says: “We believe he is not rehabilitated. His anger and frustration is still there for everyone to see. Mr Manana has deep issues with women. As a commission for gender equality, we believe such a person cannot be a representative in Parliament.”

Manana’s former domestic worker Christine Wiro laid a complaint of common assault against him this month, saying that he pushed her down the stairs when she let a visitor into his Fourways home without his permission.

Manana has denied these allegations and a case of perjury has been opened against Wiro.

On Thursday, Sonke Gender Justice also spoke out against Manana. The organisation's Nabeelah Mia says a complaint has been lodged with Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests.

“Often perpetrators shift the narrative against those who are victims of gender-based violence. And I think this is further evidence that this matter needs to be investigated.”

The former deputy minister was convicted of assaulting three women at a Johannesburg nightclub last year. That attack was caught on camera. He paid a R100,000 fine after admitting to the charges.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has asked for an investigation into claims that Manana tried to bribe Wiro to drop the case against him.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)