Madikizela, City of CT officials to identify land for citizens
On Friday, the province met with the city following months of violent protests in Vrygrond and Siqalo Informal Settlement in Mitchells Plain.
CAPE TOWN - The Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and the City of Cape Town officials will embark on a site visit to identify land for citizens in need of housing.
MEC Madikizela says next week they will visit sites across the city to identify land for the citizens of the Western Cape in need of housing.
“Once we get a list of the people who need to be assisted, we need to make sure that those people are registered on the housing demand database. We also need to make sure that we profile them and see if they meet the qualifying criteria.”
Madikizela added that once they’ve identified the land, the department will meet with the private landowners to purchase the property for housing development. After that, they will meet with community leaders and provide feedback.
He has urged citizens to be patient and not to destroy infrastructure in their areas.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
