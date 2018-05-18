[LISTEN] Treasury: Poor management cause of municipal debts

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Karima Brown interviews Dondo Mogajane, Director-General of finance at National Treasury, about the state of municipalities.

CAPE TOWN – Concerns have been raised about municipal debt and the possible effects on the economy.

Treasury’s Director-General of finance Dondo Mogajane says poor mismanagement has led to debt. By the end of April, municipalities owed Eskom at least R13.8 billion.

“It’s important to note that we said this within the context of the state of financial management in municipalities. Then, we said poor leadership and weak financial management led to mismanagement of finances.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)