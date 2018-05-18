[LISTEN] Edna Molewa on govt's plans to introduce Climate Change Bill

Radio 702 | Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa says government plans to continue its focus on conservation.

JOHANNESBURG - As Friday marks Endangered Species Day Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa speaks to Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa about government's plans to introduce the Climate Change Bill and it's bid to continue to focus on conservation.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)