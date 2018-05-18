[LISTEN] Aucamp: I indicated Std 10 was my highest qualification
Radio 702 | Marietha Aucamp, Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga's former chief of staff, speaks to Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about the row over her qualifications for the job.
JOHANNESBURG - Marietha Aucamp, Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga's former chief of staff, speaks to Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about the row over her qualifications for the job, her appointment and the process that led to her resigning.
Msimanga's spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi also weighs in on the matter.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Lamola: Land summit to inform ANC's position on land reform
-
[LISTEN] Treasury: Poor management cause of municipal debts
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: We need to put the people of Cape Town first
-
[LISTEN] Do you need to provide proof of income when applying for credit?
-
[LISTEN] The benefits of intermittent fasting
-
[LISTEN] Popo Molefe ready to turn around troubled Transnet
-
[LISTEN] Apartheid not a crime against humanity, says AfriForum's Kallie Kriel
-
[LISTEN] 'Plans underway to give Joburg south residents land, houses'
-
[LISTEN] Apartheid-era killings: Request for more inquests to be opened
-
[LISTEN] How to avoid a midlife financial crisis
-
[LISTEN] DA, De Lille battle set to drag on, says expert
-
[LISTEN] 'At which point is it no longer worth it to send people underground?'
-
[LISTEN] Hate your job? Here's how you can free yourself from working for money
-
[LISTEN] Sundowns hope to upset Barcelona
-
[LISTEN] Efforts underway to reopen apartheid murder cases
-
[LISTEN] 'Mineworkers' well-being should be prioritised'
-
[LISTEN] Verulam mosque attack: ‘It’s too early to talk about Isis'
-
[LISTEN] Pule Mabe responds to tender allegations
-
[LISTEN] How to protect yourself from property buying & selling scams
-
[LISTEN] Single moms & the dating scene
-
[LISTEN] Investing in property in Africa
-
[LISTEN] Comedian Barry Hilton gets serious about money, career growth
-
[LISTEN] Legal ways of evicting non-paying tenants
-
[LISTEN] UWC research: Land reform has regressed under ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.