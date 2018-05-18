Krejcir's ex-bodyguard in court for alleged money laundering, kidnapping

Jason Baya was taken into custody on Thursday, along with three others, in a sting operation carried out in Bryanston and Jukskei Park.

JOHANNESBURG - A well-known underworld figure linked to Radovan Krejcir has appeared in court on charges including money laundering, racketeering and kidnapping.

Jason Baya was taken into custody on Thursday, along with three others, in a sting operation carried out in Bryanston and Jukskei Park. He previously worked as a bodyguard for Krejcir who is currently in jail facing several charges.

The Hawks say the 38-year-old alleged henchman who is associated with the underworld security industry was arrested following an intensive investigation.

The police's Lloyd Ramovha says three of the four suspects arrested this week appeared in the Randburg court on Friday.

“The three accused, which include a married couple, were arrested on Thursday by the Hawks in Bryanston during a raid and appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court today,” he said.

Ramovha said the case has been postponed to Monday for a formal bail application.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)