Journalists urged to follow in footsteps of Sam Nzima

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran journalists have used Sam Nzima's memorial service to urge the current generation of reporters to be courageous and brave in exposing the truth and injustice in the country.

Nzima died last Saturday in a Nelspruit hospital at the age of 83 after a short illness.

He is best known for taking the iconic 1976 photograph of a dying Hector Pieterson being carried by Mbuyisa Makhubu.

Many stories, funny and sad, were shared by veteran journalists who spoke fondly about Nzima.

#SamNzima memorial currently taking place in Parktown. The renowned photographer died on Saturday. MR pic.twitter.com/4DqtekmaY6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2018

Joe Latakgomo worked closely with Nzima.

"Sam certainly did not die and I hope that the young journalists and photojournalists learn from the courage that was displayed at the time. Let us hope that they follow in the footsteps of Sam Nzima and that his legacy lives on."

Pearl Luthuli says she was 20-years-old and a junior journalist when she first met the photographer.

"Many of those journalists of those days sacrificed their lives."

Nzima will be laid to rest in Mpumalanga next Saturday after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a provincial official funeral for the renowned photojournalist.