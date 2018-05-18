‘It’s unfair, irresponsible to suggest all SANDF members are involved in crime'

Mapisa-Nqakula says the entire Defence Force cannot be tarnished by the actions of one individual who was involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Limpopo.

CAPE TOWN - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says it's unfair and irresponsible to suggest that soldiers are involved in cash-in-transit heists.

She says a soldier arrested following a robbery in Limpopo last month has already been dishonourably dismissed.

Police swooped on the corporal after a tip-off about suspects planning a heist.

Speaking after delivering her budget address in Parliament on Friday, Mapisa-Nqakula says the entire Defence Force cannot be tarnished by the actions of one individual who was involved in the Limpopo robbery.

“The fact that one person was arrested recently who happens to be an officer within the South African National Defence Force should not mean that the entire SANDF is rotten. We have people here who are serving the country. We have people here whose mandate is death.”

