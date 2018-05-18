Guest author attacked at Franschhoek Literary Festival

The director of the festival Shelagh Foster says the author was attacked, robbed and wounded on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Franschhoek Literary Festival organisers have expressed disappointment and sadness over an attack on a guest author.

The three-day book festival started on Friday, but it began on a sad note with the attack on the woman by a group of armed men on Thursday night.

The director of the festival Shelagh Foster says a guest author was attacked, robbed and wounded at around 19h30 on Thursday night. She says the attack occurred only two blocks off the main road towards the end of the village.

“The victim had every right to believe she was in a safe space as would every festival goer. The SMS requests all its patrons to be continually vigilant about their personal safety. Franschhoek faces the same issue as the rest of South Africa,” she said.

Foster says author Redi Tlhabi has reflected on the incident during a discussion on Friday, saying it reflects on the fact that personal violence is one of the biggest blights on our society.

She says while the festival itself is going well the incident has brought sadness.

