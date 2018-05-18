Fire crews battle flare-ups near Knysna
A helicopter was deployed to water bomb the Goudveld and Millwood areas about two weeks ago after a fire flared from a controlled burn.
CAPE TOWN - South African National Parks (SANParks) rangers will keep a watchful eye on smouldering patches of land near Knysna.
A helicopter was deployed to water bomb the Goudveld and Millwood areas about two weeks ago after a fire flared from a controlled burn for ecological purposes.
The controlled burn was necessary because the fynbos area hadn’t burnt in about 10 to 15 years. Fire crews are battling flare-ups in the area.
SANParks Spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba said: “There’s smoke that can be seen as far as Knysna. It’s actually coming from the north of the Goudveld indigenous forest. The area is smouldering behind the indigenous forest and poses no threats to people or property. So residents might see smoke and flames should there be flare-ups because we are expecting rains to pick up a bit.”
Deadly wildfires devastated the region around this time last year claiming seven lives and destroying several homes.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Police arrest more suspects for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
ANC denies claims Ramaphosa turned his back on Tembisa shacks fires
-
'This dog has no remorse'
-
'Wake up and smell the coffee because the ANC is going to win'
-
‘It’s unfair, irresponsible to suggest all SANDF members are involved in crime'
-
[WATCH] Henri Van Breda: What to know before judgment day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.