Fire crews battle flare-ups near Knysna

A helicopter was deployed to water bomb the Goudveld and Millwood areas about two weeks ago after a fire flared from a controlled burn.

CAPE TOWN - South African National Parks (SANParks) rangers will keep a watchful eye on smouldering patches of land near Knysna.

A helicopter was deployed to water bomb the Goudveld and Millwood areas about two weeks ago after a fire flared from a controlled burn for ecological purposes.

The controlled burn was necessary because the fynbos area hadn’t burnt in about 10 to 15 years. Fire crews are battling flare-ups in the area.

SANParks Spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba said: “There’s smoke that can be seen as far as Knysna. It’s actually coming from the north of the Goudveld indigenous forest. The area is smouldering behind the indigenous forest and poses no threats to people or property. So residents might see smoke and flames should there be flare-ups because we are expecting rains to pick up a bit.”

Deadly wildfires devastated the region around this time last year claiming seven lives and destroying several homes.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)