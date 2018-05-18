Fire crews battle flare-ups near Knysna

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

Fire crews battle flare-ups near Knysna

A helicopter was deployed to water bomb the Goudveld and Millwood areas about two weeks ago after a fire flared from a controlled burn.

FILE: Firefighters from Working on Fire put out a fire that broke out in the Knysna area on 7 July 2017. Picture:@wo_fire /Twitter
FILE: Firefighters from Working on Fire put out a fire that broke out in the Knysna area on 7 July 2017. Picture:@wo_fire /Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - South African National Parks (SANParks) rangers will keep a watchful eye on smouldering patches of land near Knysna.

A helicopter was deployed to water bomb the Goudveld and Millwood areas about two weeks ago after a fire flared from a controlled burn for ecological purposes.

The controlled burn was necessary because the fynbos area hadn’t burnt in about 10 to 15 years. Fire crews are battling flare-ups in the area.

SANParks Spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba said: “There’s smoke that can be seen as far as Knysna. It’s actually coming from the north of the Goudveld indigenous forest. The area is smouldering behind the indigenous forest and poses no threats to people or property. So residents might see smoke and flames should there be flare-ups because we are expecting rains to pick up a bit.”

Deadly wildfires devastated the region around this time last year claiming seven lives and destroying several homes.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA