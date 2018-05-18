Final police search turns up no new clues for missing Norwegian student
The police's Malcolm Poje says they've covered the area extensively and have not been able to find any new clues.
CAPE TOWN - There's still no sign of a Norwegian student who disappeared in Sedgefield almost a month ago.
Police conducted another search on Thursday in an attempt to try to locate the 21-year-old.
Officers called off their search earlier this month.
Marie Ostbo was last seen leaving a restuarant and walking along Myoli beach on 19 April.
The police's Malcolm Poje says they've covered the area extensively and have not been able to find any new clues.
"We went back as part of the debriefing of the initial search, with all the role players, to conduct a final search but we could not find anything. The search yesterday was just a once-off to ensure we cover everything but we could not find Marie."
Popular in Local
-
Police arrest more suspects for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
1 of suspects in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist could be a cop
-
'Wake up and smell the coffee because the ANC is going to win'
-
Police hunt Sandton murder suspect
-
Police hunt remaining suspects after Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
[WATCH] Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.