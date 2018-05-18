Final police search turns up no new clues for missing Norwegian student

The police's Malcolm Poje says they've covered the area extensively and have not been able to find any new clues.

CAPE TOWN - There's still no sign of a Norwegian student who disappeared in Sedgefield almost a month ago.

Police conducted another search on Thursday in an attempt to try to locate the 21-year-old.

Officers called off their search earlier this month.

Marie Ostbo was last seen leaving a restuarant and walking along Myoli beach on 19 April.

The police's Malcolm Poje says they've covered the area extensively and have not been able to find any new clues.

"We went back as part of the debriefing of the initial search, with all the role players, to conduct a final search but we could not find anything. The search yesterday was just a once-off to ensure we cover everything but we could not find Marie."