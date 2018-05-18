[EXCLUSIVE] Radovan Krejcir’s ex-bodyguard to appear in court following arrest

The man, whose name is known to Eyewitness News, was taken into custody on Thursday, along with three others, in a sting operation in Bryanston and Jukskei Park.

JOHANNESBURG - A well-known underworld figure who previously worked as a bodyguard for Czech Radovan Krejcir is due to appear in court on Friday, after he was arrested in a Hawks sting operation.

The Hawks say the 38-year-old alleged henchman, who is linked to the underworld security industry, was taken into custody following an intensive protracted investigation. He has faced previous brushes with the law.

An assortment of narcotics and other incriminating paraphernalia were also seized during the operation. His wife and an employee were also arrested.

They will appear in court in Randburg to face charges of racketeering, money laundering, drug dealing, possession of steroids and ammunition, as well as kidnapping.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)