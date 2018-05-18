Ekurhuleni Municipality workers in court for alleged R1m theft

They were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday after the theft was discovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Two finance officials from the Ekurhuleni municipality will be back in court next month to face allegations that they appropriated almost R1 million.

The pair appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Friday morning.

It’s understood one of the women, a cashier and the other a supervisor, would falsely balance municipal account books and pocket taxpayers funds.

The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu says: “[They were arrested ] for an alleged theft of approximately R1 million from the municipal account. The suspects were both granted bail, they will be appearing again on 7 June and the case has been postponed for further investigation.”

