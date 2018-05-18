Egypt's Sisi orders Gaza border opened for Ramadan: Twitter account
The border with the Palestinian territory is mostly shut but opens at regular intervals. This would be the longest single opening in years.
CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered on Thursday that the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip be opened for the whole of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, he said on his official Twitter account.
The border with the Palestinian territory is mostly shut but opens at regular intervals. This would be the longest single opening in years.
Sisi’s Twitter account said the opening of the crossing would “alleviate the burdens of brothers in Gaza.”
Israeli troops killed dozens of Palestinians on Monday who protested on the Gaza border as the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem, moving its diplomatic mission in Israel to the contested holy city from Tel Aviv.
Islamist group Hamas controls Gaza, but not its most important crossings, Rafah with Egypt and Erez with Israel. It handed control of those crossings late last year to its rival, the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, in a reconciliation deal signed in Cairo.
Egypt closed the border for long periods after attacks on Egyptian security forces in the Sinai Peninsula that increased in 2013, with Egyptian officials blaming Palestinian militants from Gaza for some of them.
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa mentioned in corruption case involving ex-Zanu-PF minister
-
Sudanese teen bride who killed husband during rape to be executed
-
Trevor Noah launches foundation in Johannesburg
-
Ethiopian businesses disappointed by new PM's economic stance
-
Ramaphosa ‘aims to renew’ SA’s friendship with SADC countries
-
Manager of Ethiopia's Dangote cement plant killed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.