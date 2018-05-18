'Declining budget hampers effectiveness of SANDF'

Mapisa-Nqakula says if the defence force is expected to defend and protect the country, respond to crises on the continent and to play a role in cyber defence, it needs more money.

CAPE TOWN - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the continually declining budget for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is hampering its effectiveness.

Her budget has been slashed by R5.8 billion this year.

Mapisa-Nqakula says if it is to be assumed the budget cuts will persist, urgent steps will have to be taken to create a more sustainable defence capability.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the reduced budget to SANDF makes it difficult to implement the 2015 Defence Review.

“Defence should remain mandate driven and not budget driven as is currently the case.”

Mapisa-Nqakula says if the defence force is expected to defend and protect the country, respond to crises on the continent and to play a role in cyber defence, it needs more money.

“I want to repeat what I said last year, South Africa has now reached the point where it must make a decision on the kind of Defence Force it wants and what it can afford.”

She says the current budgets will mean delaying, increasing the number of units patrolling the country’s borders from 15 to 22.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)