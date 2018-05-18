DA to approach High Court to nullify Arthur Fraser's appointment as prisons boss
The former spy boss is alleged to have been implicated in corruption and theft while he was head of the State Security Agency.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance will on Friday approach the South Gauteng High Court after the Constitutional Court rejected its application to have Arthur Fraser’ s appointment as national commissioner of Correctional Services set aside.
The former spy boss is alleged to have been implicated in corruption and theft while he was head of the State Security Agency, and during his time as second-in-command at the National Intelligence Agency.
When the DA approached the Constitutional Court, the party not only wanted Fraser’s appointment as prisons boss set aside but it also wanted the court to declare that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated his constitutional obligation by making the appointment.
Eyewitness News has seen an order by the apex court where Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and nine other justices dismiss the application, saying that direct access to the court is not in the interest of justice.
Now the DA says it definitely has a case to make at the South Gauteng High Court to nullify Fraser’s appointment.
This is Ramaphosa’s first appointment to be challenged in court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.