DA to approach High Court to nullify Arthur Fraser's appointment as prisons boss

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance will on Friday approach the South Gauteng High Court after the Constitutional Court rejected its application to have Arthur Fraser’ s appointment as national commissioner of Correctional Services set aside.

The former spy boss is alleged to have been implicated in corruption and theft while he was head of the State Security Agency, and during his time as second-in-command at the National Intelligence Agency.

When the DA approached the Constitutional Court, the party not only wanted Fraser’s appointment as prisons boss set aside but it also wanted the court to declare that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated his constitutional obligation by making the appointment.

Eyewitness News has seen an order by the apex court where Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and nine other justices dismiss the application, saying that direct access to the court is not in the interest of justice.

Now the DA says it definitely has a case to make at the South Gauteng High Court to nullify Fraser’s appointment.

This is Ramaphosa’s first appointment to be challenged in court.

