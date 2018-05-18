DA files court papers to remove Arthur Fraser as head of SA's prisons
The DA argues that there is enough evidence of wrongdoing against Fraser which renders him unfit to hold office at the Correctional Services.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed papers in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday, seeking to remove Arthur Fraser as head of the country’s prisons.
The former spy boss is alleged to have been implicated in corruption and theft while head of the State Security Agency and during his time as second-in-command at the National Intelligence Agency.
The DA argues that there is enough evidence of wrongdoing against Fraser which renders him unfit to hold office as the national commissioner in the Department of Correctional Services.
In an affidavit filed with the court, the DA’s James Selfe says there is a reasonable suspicion that Fraser has acted dishonestly, and he accuses him of being “not of good character”.
He cites Fraser’s role in the running of a parallel intelligence network known as PAN during a previous stint at the spy agency before 2010.
Before his move from the State Security Agency this year, Fraser was accused by the Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe of attempting to interfere with his duties and his investigation into Fraser.
The DA now wants his move from State Security to Correctional Services in April be set aside.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
