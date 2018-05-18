CT resident awaits answers on R48K water bill

The municipality has not yet responded to an enquiry that Eyewitness News sent more than two weeks ago about the situation.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town resident says she's still waiting on answers from the municipality on her nearly R50,000 water bill which she says is because of a faulty water management device.

Winifred Archillies says she has been trying to get the water bill scrapped since last year when she discovered leaks on the property in De Tijger had gone undetected by a faulty water management device that was installed last year.

Archillies and her husband are having sleepless nights about their water bill that's currently standing at about R48,000. Since EWN first spoke to Archillies, the faulty water management device has been replaced.

“Not a word from the city, except for sending somebody a week after we reported that the water was off."

Archillies says she's tried to get a rebate on the high bill or to at least get the rates at which the City of Cape Town charged them for all the wasted water lowered.

“They’re not even willing to just reduce the rate, charge for the water that leaked, but not the high rate.”

The supplier of the device Aqua-Loc SA says its meters are SABS approved and that problems may be as a result of several factors like city hired contractors not installing them correctly.