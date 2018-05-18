CT gears up for Nedbank Cup final

At 7pm on Saturday night Free State Stars and Maritzburg United will be contesting for the lucrative R7 million prize.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town is hoping it will be seen as a football city after hosting the Nedbank Cup final at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

It's the first time in more than a decade that a domestic cup final will be played in the city.

At 7pm on Saturday night Free State Stars and Maritzburg United will be contesting for the lucrative R7 million prize.

The city's Assets and Facilities manager Stuart Diamond said: “I think it is a massive achievement for the City of Cape Town, one that is long overdue. When coming into office I wanted to break the narrative that soccer was the poor cousin behind cricket and rugby. We visited the PSL and Safa last year on a bid of a campaign on how we can get football to Cape Town. We are a mad soccer-crazed city.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)