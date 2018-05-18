CT gears up for Nedbank Cup final
At 7pm on Saturday night Free State Stars and Maritzburg United will be contesting for the lucrative R7 million prize.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town is hoping it will be seen as a football city after hosting the Nedbank Cup final at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
It's the first time in more than a decade that a domestic cup final will be played in the city.
The city's Assets and Facilities manager Stuart Diamond said: “I think it is a massive achievement for the City of Cape Town, one that is long overdue. When coming into office I wanted to break the narrative that soccer was the poor cousin behind cricket and rugby. We visited the PSL and Safa last year on a bid of a campaign on how we can get football to Cape Town. We are a mad soccer-crazed city.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
