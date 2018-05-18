Corruption the biggest threat to national security - State Security Minister

Minister Letsatsi-Duba has outlined moves to overhaul the country’s intelligence services, including a policy and legislative review and a general restructuring.

CAPE TOWN - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Dub a says corruption, from petty bribery to state capture, is the biggest threat to the country’s national security.

Letsatsi-Duba made the admission while tabling her department’s Budget vote in Parliament on Friday.

She frankly acknowledged that systemic structural and governance weaknesses in the State Security Agency need urgent attention and outlined steps to deal with this, including moves to strengthen the independence of the civilian watchdog over the country’s spies, the Inspector General of Intelligence.

“The state security structures, unfortunately, seem not to have been spared from this scourge, either.”

Letsatsi-Duba admitted that even intelligence reports put before Cabinet have left a lot to be desired.

“That quality has been compromised.”

With the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi branding State Intelligence Services as “a cover-up for crime and corruption,” the minister and the review panel announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa face a massive task.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)