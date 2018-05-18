Corruption the biggest threat to national security - State Security Minister
Minister Letsatsi-Duba has outlined moves to overhaul the country’s intelligence services, including a policy and legislative review and a general restructuring.
CAPE TOWN - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Dub a says corruption, from petty bribery to state capture, is the biggest threat to the country’s national security.
Letsatsi-Duba made the admission while tabling her department’s Budget vote in Parliament on Friday.
She frankly acknowledged that systemic structural and governance weaknesses in the State Security Agency need urgent attention and outlined steps to deal with this, including moves to strengthen the independence of the civilian watchdog over the country’s spies, the Inspector General of Intelligence.
Minister Letsatsi-Duba has outlined moves to overhaul the country’s intelligence services, including a policy and legislative review and a general restructuring, saying they have not escaped the corruption that poses “the most significant threat to national security”.
“The state security structures, unfortunately, seem not to have been spared from this scourge, either.”
Letsatsi-Duba admitted that even intelligence reports put before Cabinet have left a lot to be desired.
“That quality has been compromised.”
With the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi branding State Intelligence Services as “a cover-up for crime and corruption,” the minister and the review panel announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa face a massive task.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Police arrest more suspects for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
ANC denies claims Ramaphosa turned his back on Tembisa shacks fires
-
'This dog has no remorse'
-
'Wake up and smell the coffee because the ANC is going to win'
-
Guest author attacked at Franschhoek Literary Festival
-
‘It’s unfair, irresponsible to suggest all SANDF members are involved in crime'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.