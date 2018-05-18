Popular Topics
Congo health ministry confirms 11 new cases of Ebola

The WHO believes the virus has already infected 44 people and killed 15.

New Ebola outbreak has been declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: @WHOAFRO/Twitter.
New Ebola outbreak has been declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: @WHOAFRO/Twitter.
one hour ago

KINSHASA - Congo has confirmed 11 new cases of Ebola in the northwest town of Bikoro, a health ministry spokeswoman said, widening an outbreak that the World Health Organization (WHO) believes has already infected 44 people and killed 15.

Earlier this week, Congo’s Ebola outbreak has entered “a new phase” after a case of the deadly virus was detected for the first time in the northwest city of Mbandaka, with a population of about 1 million people.

The first batch of over 4,000 Ebola vaccines was sent by the WHO to Kinshasa on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said vaccinations would start by early next week, the first time the vaccine would come into use since it was developed two years ago.

