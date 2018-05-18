Cash-in-transit heists double compared to last year this time
Sabric’s Kevin Twiname says they’ve recorded a significant increase in the number of criminal attacks on cash-in-transit vans this year.
PRETORIA - The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) says it's recorded double the amount of cash-in-transit heists between January and May this year compared to the same period last year.
Sabric was responding to the latest brazen heist in which a gang blew up two cash vans on Atlas Road in Boksburg on Thursday.
Eight people were injured in the attack but police managed to nab five of the suspects following a gunfight.
“When comparing January to date this year to the same period last year, incidents of this nature increased by more than 100%. Sabric and the cash-in-transit companies are working closely with the SAPS in efforts to root out the scourge.”
The Hawks say five suspects between the ages of 26 and 48 are behind bars while several firearms, a vehicle and stolen cash have been recovered.
The unit has denied that a member of the police was among the suspects as previously reported.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
