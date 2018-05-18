Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 people on board - state media
The plane had 104 passengers on board when it crashed shortly after takeoff from the Jose Marti International Airport.
HAVANA - A Boeing 737 plane crashed on Friday shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport, Cuban state-run media reported, adding that it was not yet known if there were any casualties.
The plane was a domestic flight going to Holguin, carrying 104 passengers, state-run TV said.
“It crashed between the locality of Boyeros and the village of Santiago de La Vegas”, state-run TV said in its midday news broadcast, referring to an area some 20 km south of Havana.
Images on TV and social media showed a large plume of black smoke above the airport. Ambulances and firefighters were rushing to the scene.
It was not immediately clear which carrier was operating the aircraft.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Royal wedding: Souvenirs and street parties
-
Multiple fatalities reported after shooting at Texas high school
-
Trump expresses 'sadness & heartbreak' at deadly Texas school shooting
-
[GALLERY] British royal weddings
-
Harry & Meghan: Profiling the royal couple
-
Meghan Markle to follow in thousand years of UK royal history at wedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.