Bellville human trafficking accused to remain behind bars

Chizoba Uba is accused of luring a 37-year-old woman away from Johannesburg and forcing her into a life of drugs and prostitution.

CAPE TOWN - A 36-year-old man with alleged links to a human trafficking ring will remain behind bars in the Western Cape High Court.

Chizoba Uba was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in luring a 37-year-old woman away from Johannesburg and forcing her into a life of drugs and prostitution.

He appeared briefly in Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “The victim was allegedly recruited under false pretences to travel from Johannesburg to Cape Town. On arrival, she was received by the alleged suspect, [who] kept her in Bellville.”