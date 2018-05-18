Bellville human trafficking accused to remain behind bars
Chizoba Uba is accused of luring a 37-year-old woman away from Johannesburg and forcing her into a life of drugs and prostitution.
CAPE TOWN - A 36-year-old man with alleged links to a human trafficking ring will remain behind bars in the Western Cape High Court.
Chizoba Uba was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in luring a 37-year-old woman away from Johannesburg and forcing her into a life of drugs and prostitution.
He appeared briefly in Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “The victim was allegedly recruited under false pretences to travel from Johannesburg to Cape Town. On arrival, she was received by the alleged suspect, [who] kept her in Bellville.”
Popular in Local
-
Police arrest more suspects for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
Parly committee to probe Fraser’s clash with Dintwe
-
'This dog has no remorse'
-
Ramaphosa hands out title deeds, urges public to stop land grabs
-
'Wake up and smell the coffee because the ANC is going to win'
-
Aucamp: Msimanga did not ask me to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.