Beer is not beneficial, German court rules
The German Federal Court of Justice upheld a lower court finding that the word could not be used in advertisement for beverages containing more than 1.2% alcohol.
BERLIN - Beer cannot be marketed as beneficial, a German top court ruled on Thursday after a consumer rights group sued a brewery on the basis that its advertisement falsely suggested the beer had health benefits.
The standoff with the Haerle brewery in the southern German town of Leutkirch began when a Berlin consumer protection group protested at use of the German word “bekoemmlich”, carries connotations of health as well as of tastiness.
The German Federal Court of Justice upheld a lower court finding that the word could not be used in advertisement for beverages containing more than 1.2% alcohol.
The German court said bekoemmlich, which does not have a direct English translation but would be something akin to “wholesome”, described more than the taste of the beer.
“The term ‘bekoemmlich’ is understood by the relevant public to mean ‘healthy’, ‘beneficial’ and ‘digestible’,” the court said.
When used to describe food, it means that the product is easily absorbed and tolerated by the digestive system even alongside long-term consumption, the court said, adding that beer sometimes did cause health problems.
Once the world’s largest beer consumer and famed for its annual Oktoberfest beer festival, Germany’s consumption has dropped 17% since 1993, but brewers hope the soccer World Cup which starts next month could drive a return to growth.
The European Union’s highest court ruled in 2012 that the same word could not be used to market wine.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.