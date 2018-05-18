Audi & Merc take rivalry to the Twitter streets
Audi SA and Mercedes-Benz SA brought their rivalry to the Twitter streets this week when they took jibes at each other.
JOHANNESBURG - Luxury car brands Audi South Africa and Mercedes-Benz South Africa brought their rivalry to the Twitter streets this week when they took jibes at each other on their timelines.
It all started when Audi spotted a Mercedes-Benz commercial shoot where an Audi SUV was being used to mount a camera.
Spotted! @MercedesBenz_SA shooting their next TV commercial…using an Audi Q7. Looks like our friends really do believe in the #BestOrNothing. pic.twitter.com/WSYnYlXZ3N— Audi South Africa (@audisouthafrica) May 16, 2018
To which Mercedes-Benz replied, cleverly slipping in a promo ad.
Nice try @AudiSouthAfrica, but there’s a reason we’re always the main attraction. #TheBestOrNothing pic.twitter.com/ucZhT9O48j— Mercedes-Benz SA (@MercedesBenz_SA) May 17, 2018
And that is how brands take the mickey out of each other, using slick social media strategy.
